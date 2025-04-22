Cklamovski aims to script blockbuster for Malaysian football [WATCH]

KUALA LUMPUR: Peter Cklamovski wants to make a movie for Malaysian football fans — one that is full of emotions, heroes, and unforgettable moments.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
KUALA LUMPUR: Peter Cklamovski wants to make a movie for Malaysian football fans — one that is full of emotions, heroes, and unforgettable moments.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
Written by: Farah Azharie
Baresi Beckenbauer Darko Pancev Football HARIMAU MALAYA malaysia news maradona messi news NST Peter Cklamovski podcast ronaldo Timesport On The Beat
Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko completed her first run to the winner’s circle since February 2024 when the Latvia native took down No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-4, 6-1 in the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Monday in Stuttgart, Germany.
today22 April 2025
Copyright © Fly FM 2024. All rights reserved. Under Media Prima Audio, part of the Media Prima Group.
Fly FM is a company under Max-Airplay Sdn Bhd 200401010456 (648959-W).
We value your privacy
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.