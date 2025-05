Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko completed her first run to the winner’s circle since February 2024 when the Latvia native took down No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-4, 6-1 in the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Monday in Stuttgart, Germany.

