Court to rule on June 28 whether to call defence in maid abuse case

Ong Su Ping has pleaded not guilty to the maid abuse charges at the Ampang sessions court. (Bernama pic)

AMPANG: The sessions court here will rule on June 28 whether two women will have to enter their defence to a charge of human trafficking, with one also awaiting her fate on charges of attempted murder and causing grievous hurt to an Indonesian maid at a house in Pandan Jaya, Hulu Langat, 10 years ago.

Trial judge Wan Norisham Wan Yaakob said he needs time to review the submissions of both the prosecution and defence.

Earlier, lawyer S Preakas, representing the accused Ong Su Ping and Sang Yoke Leng, argued that his clients should not have been charged under Section 13 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 as they had not subjected the alleged victim, Meriance Kabu, to forced labour.

“She (Meriance) came here voluntarily and was recruited through a maid agency.

“The accused produced documentary evidence to establish she was recruited…