Cult-Classic Phenomenon ‘Scott Pilgrim vs The World’ Will Be Adapted Into Anime by Science SARU

In case you weren’t already aware, at JUICE, we are massive fans of director, Edgar Wright and his adaptation of the brilliant graphic novel, Scott Pilgrim vs The World by Bryan Lee O’Malley.

For the uninitiated, Scott Pilgrim vs The World centres around the titular character who has to battle the 7 evil exes of his newfound girlfriend, Ramona Flowers.

The source material and the adaptation involves eccentric fight scenes, explosive music by Scott’s band, Sex Bob-Omb and a whirlwind romance. Essentially, it has everything you could possibly need in an entertaining fantasy/romance story.

Spawning a cult following – there’s even a banana pudding named after the film and graphic novel – it’s no surprise that the source material will be making a comeback in the form of an anime.

Netflix and UCP, the division of Universal Studio Group behind The Umbrella Academy and Chucky, will…