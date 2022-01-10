Connect with us

Rock Fragment Collapses On Boats Killing 10 Tourists in Brazil

Our condolences go to the families affected

Published

4 weeks ago

on



At least 5 dead after a massive wall of rock falls on boaters in a Brazilian lake
Tragedy can happen at the most unexpected times.

For the tourists visiting the beautiful Furnas Lake in Minas Gerais, Brazil, many were rendered panicked and helpless when a large rock fragment of a cliff broke off and plunged atop three boats who were within its vicinity.

As soon as the incident happened, rescue teams including a dive squad from the Brazilian Navy moved to the site to rescue victims and transport the injured.

At the time of writing, the death toll has reached 10 people after the two people who were presumed missing turned up dead.

More than 30 people were injured and nine had to be hospitalised.

The victims were all Brazilian nationals aged 14 to 68.

Toll climbs to 8 in Brazil cliff collapse, 2 missing - CNA
Prior to the tragedy, many warned that lots of stones were falling from the cliff and some even yelled for the boats to move away from the spot.

President…

Available on