Doctor Urges Netizens To Stop Putting Maggi Cubes Into Their Anus For A Bigger & Rounder Butt

Social media is a circus and its prevalence in modern society is beginning to warp its users’ body image.

With the saturation of BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) content made infamous by the Kardashians, many young men and women believe that that is the coveted body shape and that anything less is not worthy to be posted on the internet.

It all boils down to the power of social media and the fear of missing out which in turn can become deadly for some people.

Recently, @firstdoctorr on Twitter posted a thread, which has since gone viral, that urges the public to abstain from… putting Maggi into their anuses.