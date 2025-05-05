‘ECHO CHAMBER’ Is The KL Rave Event You Don’t Want To Miss



Thirsty for JUICE content? Quench your cravings on our Instagram, TikTok and WhatsApp

After turning temples, burger joints, cafes, and even Muzium Negara into sonic playgrounds, Stovelab is now going bigger than ever.

The trailblazing DJ recording platform is officially stepping into large-scale event territory with ECHO CHAMBER, a full-blown rave taking place on Friday, 16 May at Vox Live.

This isn’t just another show—it’s a seismic leap for the brand, with an expected 800-person crowd, pounding beats, and an unmatched view of KL’s glittering skyline.

“We bootstrapped this from zero. From shooting DJ sets in borrowed rooms to now packing one of KL’s highest venues, this event is a ‘thank you’ to everyone who believed in what we’re building.

“There was a time when this idea felt unreachable. Now we’re standing…