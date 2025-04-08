Get Audio+
Sports

Elephants trample Canaries 6-0

today9 April 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Cup finalists Sri Pahang routed Kedah 6-0 in a Super League match at the Temerloh Municipal Stadium on Tuesday.

Written by: K . Rajan

