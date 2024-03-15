Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Entertainment

Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, and Callum Turner Sign Up For A24 Romantic Comedy

today15 March 2024

Background

Talk about getting stacked!

The star powers of Elizabeth Olsen (Marvel Cinematic Universe), Miles Teller (Whiplash), and Callum Turner (Fantastic Beasts) have come together in a new A24 film titled Eternity. 

The premise of the film follows the three characters in a world where everyone has to choose another person to spend eternity with. The genre for the film is stated to be a romantic comedy, but as always with A24, there could be a surprise or two!

Stick around for more!

*Cover image via Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Written by: Farah Qistina

Previous post