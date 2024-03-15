Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, and Callum Turner Sign Up For A24 Romantic Comedy

Talk about getting stacked!

The star powers of Elizabeth Olsen (Marvel Cinematic Universe), Miles Teller (Whiplash), and Callum Turner (Fantastic Beasts) have come together in a new A24 film titled Eternity.

The premise of the film follows the three characters in a world where everyone has to choose another person to spend eternity with. The genre for the film is stated to be a romantic comedy, but as always with A24, there could be a surprise or two!

*Cover image via Gary Gershoff/Getty Images