Fan Favourite Sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Gets Spin-Off Series Starring Hillary Duff & Josh Peck

Every zillennial is familiar with the ever so popular sitcom series, How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM) which launched the careers of the main leads Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan and Cobie Smulders.

It also caused the world to fall in love with Cristin Milioti who was later introduced as the titular Mother.

With a show as influential and impactful to pop culture as HIMYM, rebooting or spinning it into a new series entirely comes with grave responsibility.

After the series ended in 2014, its throngs of fans were apprehensive about the upcoming series spin-off, How I Met Your Father but after seeing the cast, some were willing to give it a chance.

The loveable Hillary Duff plays Sophie, who is our new Ted Mosby in the spin-off series, to the excitement of all Gen Z and millenials since she was endearingly known for her iconic character, Lizzie McGuire.

The…