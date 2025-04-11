Fish Are Getting High On Anxiety Drugs Found In Our Poop



That’s right. You read the headline correctly.

It turns out that apart from polluting habitats of certain fishes with our chemical waste, we’ve also been sending them drugs.

Anti-anxiety prescription drugs (like benzodiazepines, AKA benzos) that aren’t totally absorbed by our bodies are being flushed down our toilets, ending up in the natural habitat of certain fish.

Now, scientists have discovered some major behavioural changes in them…

From Prescription to Pollution

When people take medications like benzodiazepines, not all of it stays in our bodies. Some gets flushed out and passes through wastewater treatment plants, which aren’t built to fully filter pharmaceuticals.

That means our leftover meds — from antidepressants and birth control to diabetes pills and paracetamol — are…