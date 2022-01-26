Connect with us

Fly FM Community

If You Believe In The Youth, Yayasan Generasi Gemilang Is Where You Should Shower It

If you would like to volunteer to assist the needy under Yayasan Generasi Gemilang, look no further!

Published

2 weeks ago

on


Yayasan Generasi Gemilang (GG) is a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that believes love can transform Malaysia, where the next generation is exemplary and families are empowered.

 

Photo via mybatik.org.my

 

GG initially started in 2008 as a series of programs called Project Generasi Gemilang. These programs served as a platform to connect and build relationships with youth in schools; tackling relevant issues such as relationships, peer pressure and internet addiction. Pioneering programs included Cyber Wellness, mentoring youth to be positive & balanced online users and VERVE, focusing on character building, both of which remain GG’s flagship programs today.

 

Photo via tatlerasia.com

 

​Daniel Tan (Founder) and his friends eventually decided to form an official organisation to continue this work of raising an exemplary next generation in Malaysia. Generasi Gemilang was officially registered with the Registry of Societies (ROS) as a not-for-profit social welfare organisation in March 2010. In December 2014, Yayasan Generasi Gemilang was incorporated as a charitable foundation.

 

mybatik.org.my

 

If you would like to volunteer to assist the needy under Yayasan Generasi Gemilang, look no further! You may register through their website below:

https://www.gengemilang.org/volunteer

Alternatively, if time does not favour you but you still want to make a difference, you can donate through this link:

https://www.gengemilang.org/giving

 

*Cover Image Credit: vulcanpost.com

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Connect with Us

Advertisement

Recommended Post

Advertisement

Contact Us

  • Email
  • Studio Hotline
    +603-7724 1144
  • Office
    +603-7710 5022
  • Fax
    +603-7710 7098
  • Address
    Media Prima Audio, PH Floor, North Wing, Sri Pentas, Persiaran Bandar Utama, 47800, Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan.
Pick our playlist and WIN cash! A new round is up soon! CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN RM1000!
Pick our playlist and WIN cash! A new round is up soon!
CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN RM1000!
CLICK HERE
and stream us live or listen
to us through the app
CLICK HERE
to listen to Fly FM on the app
Available on