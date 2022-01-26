If You Believe In The Youth, Yayasan Generasi Gemilang Is Where You Should Shower It





Yayasan Generasi Gemilang (GG) is a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that believes love can transform Malaysia, where the next generation is exemplary and families are empowered.

GG initially started in 2008 as a series of programs called Project Generasi Gemilang. These programs served as a platform to connect and build relationships with youth in schools; tackling relevant issues such as relationships, peer pressure and internet addiction. Pioneering programs included Cyber Wellness, mentoring youth to be positive & balanced online users and VERVE, focusing on character building, both of which remain GG’s flagship programs today.

​Daniel Tan (Founder) and his friends eventually decided to form an official organisation to continue this work of raising an exemplary next generation in Malaysia. Generasi Gemilang was officially registered with the Registry of Societies (ROS) as a not-for-profit social welfare organisation in March 2010. In December 2014, Yayasan Generasi Gemilang was incorporated as a charitable foundation.

If you would like to volunteer to assist the needy under Yayasan Generasi Gemilang, look no further! You may register through their website below:

https://www.gengemilang.org/volunteer

Alternatively, if time does not favour you but you still want to make a difference, you can donate through this link:

https://www.gengemilang.org/giving