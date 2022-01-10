‘Full House’ Star & Comedian Bob Saget Found Dead in Hotel Room, Family & Friends Devastated

Bob Saget, a celebrated stand-up comedian and actor beloved for his role as Danny Tanner on the 1990s sitcom Full House, has died at the age of 65 as confirmed by authorities.

According to CNN, Saget died on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. The Orange County Sheriff’s office recently confirmed the news on its official Twitter account.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget”, it wrote.

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, whom he married in 2018, as well as his three daughters – Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara – with his first wife, Sherri Kramer.

The family since then has issued a statement stating that they are devastated…