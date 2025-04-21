G-SHOCK’s Upcoming GA-V01 Has an Ultra-Futuristic ‘Y3K’ Vibe



G-SHOCK, as a brand, has seen a steady evolution over the past few decades—from the tough-as-nails squares of the ’80s to sleek, tech-laced beasts in recent years.

But its upcoming GA-V01 isn’t just a watch. It’s a statement. A wild, unapologetically futuristic piece that looks like it rolled off the wrist of a cyberpunk astronaut—straight out of the year 3000.

Bold new looks, same old soul

Unlike most G-SHOCKs (yes, even the bigger ones), the GA-V01 doesn’t quietly sit on your wrist—it takes over.

The design is all sharp lines, oversized dial, and angular boldness, but somehow it still manages to feel cohesive. There’s a seamless integration between the strap and the case, like the whole thing was sculpted out of a single chunk of…