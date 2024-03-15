Get Audio+
Give Your Startup The Boost It Needs With This Early-Stage Investment Fund

today15 March 2024

Background


Photo by Value Research Online (left) for illustration purposes only / First Move provided to JUICE (right)

First Move might not be an instantly recognisable name among regional entrepreneurs but that’s changing fast as the early-stage investment fund has already backed its first 10 ventures in its first year alone.

The Southeast Asian fund is dedicated to early-stage investments in the consumer sector, aiming to establish Southeast Asia by stimulating economic growth and fostering innovation.

With an average investment size of RM467,000 (US$100,000) per startup, First Move has invested the majority of its funding to Malaysians and Malaysia-based founders.

First Move founders – Joel Neoh and Audra Pakalnyte (photo provided to JUICE)

Created by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, the fund was founded by serial entrepreneur and technology executive, Joel Neoh, and seasoned technology startup executive, Audra Pakalnyte.

Neoh is…

Click here to read the full article.

Written by: Ben Liew

