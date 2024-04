Group warns of ripple effects after private hospital held liable for negligence

APHM president Dr Kuljit Singh says the Federal Court’s decision against Columbia Asia Sdn Bhd could cause private medical practitioners to become more cautious in their practices.

PETALING JAYA: The Federal Court’s decision to hold a private hospital liable for medical negligence could lead to ripple effects in the industry, including the rise of β€œdefensive medicine”, says the Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia (APHM).

APHM president Dr Kuljit Singh said β€œdefensive medicine” refers to medical practices aimed at avoiding legal challenges rather than optimising patient care.

He warned that such a reaction within the industry to the court decision would erode the affordability and accessibility of healthcare services in private hospitals.

β€œThis ruling hints at a broader recalibration within the medical field, potentially steering practitioners towards a more cautious approach in their practices, but a nuanced consequence might be the rise of a β€˜defensive…