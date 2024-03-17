Get Audio+
Group warns of ripple effects after private hospital held liable for negligence

today18 March 2024

APHM president Dr Kuljit Singh says the Federal Court’s decision against Columbia Asia Sdn Bhd could cause private medical practitioners to become more cautious in their practices.

PETALING JAYA: The Federal Court’s decision to hold a private hospital liable for medical negligence could lead to ripple effects in the industry, including the rise of “defensive medicine”, says the Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia (APHM).

APHM president Dr Kuljit Singh said “defensive medicine” refers to medical practices aimed at avoiding legal challenges rather than optimising patient care.