HEALTH: Keep cholesterol in check

HIGH cholesterol is an increasing health concern in Malaysia, affecting millions of adults and elevating the risk of serious complications.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
HIGH cholesterol is an increasing health concern in Malaysia, affecting millions of adults and elevating the risk of serious complications.
© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd
Click here to read the full article.
Source:
Written by: Meera Murugesan
anlene cholesterol diet lifestyle screening
Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday he was surprised at how his Masters victory, which ended years of heartbreak and made him only the sixth man to complete the career Grand Slam of golf’s four majors, resonated with so many others.
today24 April 2025
Copyright © Fly FM 2024. All rights reserved. Under Media Prima Audio, part of the Media Prima Group.
Fly FM is a company under Max-Airplay Sdn Bhd 200401010456 (648959-W).
We value your privacy
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.