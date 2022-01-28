Connect with us

Health Minister Pushing For Ban On Tobacco For Those Born After 2005 Despite Turning 18 Next Year

27K smoking-related deaths each year…

Khairy: Any disruption in Covid-19 vaccine rollout could put economy at risk

The government wants to make it illegal for Malaysians born after 2005 to buy tobacco, according to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

This would mean people who are aged 17 today will not be able to purchase such products when they reach the legal age of smoking next year.

He mentioned the government’s intentions during the World Health Organisation’s Executive Board meeting, saying that it will bring an endgame to generational smoking.

“Malaysia would like to highlight the negative impact of tobacco on NCDs (non-communicable diseases) which is well-known,” says Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“We, like some other WIPO countries hope to pass a legislation, which, if successful, will bring about a generation endgame to smoking by making it illegal for the sale of tobacco and other smoking products to anyone born after 2005.”

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

