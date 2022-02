“I WAS in my hometown of Bentong, specifically at my parent's old house, preparing a proposal for a project that I was working on — a documentary with Nanyang oldies 2.0 — and at the same time, was about to pack some newly-baked Christmas fruitcakes for clients when I heard it,” begins Yudi Yap, a well-respected icon in the local entertainment and arts scene, famed for her silky vocals on Nanyang classics.