Here’s Your Chance to Raya with DOLLA on a Weekend Getaway

If you’re hoping to wrap up the Raya season with a bang, here’s your shot—Malaysian girl group DOLLA is collaborating with Airbnb for this year’s Riangnya Raya Open House, turning a festive weekend into an unforgettable getaway.

Yes, you read that right! One lucky fan will score the chance to invite up to ten guests for a three-day stay at the breathtaking Brickhouse Bukit Tinggi, joined by none other than the fabulous members of DOLLA themselves.

Expect a Raya celebration like no other with live music, good vibes, and memories you’ll never forget

From cosy acoustic jam sessions to laid-back hangouts with the girls in a lush hilltop retreat, the exclusive weekend trip promises nothing but good times and heartfelt moments.

The lucky fan…