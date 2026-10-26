Ibliss Trade Doom For Soul With Self-Titled Track ‘IBLISS’

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After years of pure demonic stoner doom, fuzz-saturated riffs, and a sound seemingly intent on flattening everything in its path, local legends Ibliss are taking an unexpected detour with ‘IBLISS’.

An eight-minute slow-burner, the self-titled track trades some of that familiar distortion for soulful instrumentation, classic rock sensibilities, and a groove that feels considerably less interested in knocking the listener’s teeth out.

For a band so closely associated with the heavier end of the spectrum, the restraint is striking. ‘IBLISS’ doesn’t rush to make itself heard through sheer volume or a wall of fuzz. Instead, the arrangement takes its time, allowing the instruments to settle into the music without constantly competing for attention.

There’s a looseness to the performance that works in its…