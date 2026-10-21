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PMX Backs TuJu As Waze Alternative Amid Data Security Concerns

today21 October 2026

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(source: JPN / New Straits Times & TuJu)

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is encouraging Malaysians to switch over to locally developed navigation app, TuJu, as a safer alternative to Waze over ongoing data security concerns related to the latter’s connections to Israel.

Developed by the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), TuJu was proposed as an alternative to safeguard Malaysians against what the government sees as a potential risk over Waze’s monitoring of citizens’ movements. It’s pertinent in the current times, since the Waze app falls under Israeli jurisdiction.

Cyber threats are evolving and Malaysia needs to adapt

Anwar brought up the TuJu app while chairing the third meeting of the National Cyber Security Committee (JKSN) on 20 October, where other matters regarding Malaysia’s preparedness…

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Written by: Danial Martinus

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