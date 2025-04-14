Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Entertainment

JOVYNN Brings the Heat to Muzium Negara With Stovelab

today14 April 2025

Background



Thirsty for JUICE content? Quench your cravings on our Instagram, TikTok and WhatsApp

(source: Stovelab)

Stovelab’s ‘Setscapes’ series is back—bigger, bolder, and more boundary-breaking than ever. This time, the platform known for reimagining live music spaces teamed up with powerhouse DJ JOYVNN for a monumental set inside Malaysia’s iconic Muzium Negara.

Known for her commanding stage presence and genre-defying sound, JOYVNN turned one of the country’s most historically significant landmarks into a pulsing sanctuary of hard groove and hard techno.

(source: Stovelab)

Against the museum’s grand, storied backdrop, JOYVNN delivered more than just a set—it was a visceral experience that connected heritage with the raw energy of underground electronic music.

“Playing a set at Muzium Negara is surreal. The contrast between traditional heritage and modern electronic sounds makes this one of my most…

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Aqasha Nalani

Previous post