JOVYNN Brings the Heat to Muzium Negara With Stovelab

Stovelab’s ‘Setscapes’ series is back—bigger, bolder, and more boundary-breaking than ever. This time, the platform known for reimagining live music spaces teamed up with powerhouse DJ JOYVNN for a monumental set inside Malaysia’s iconic Muzium Negara.

Known for her commanding stage presence and genre-defying sound, JOYVNN turned one of the country’s most historically significant landmarks into a pulsing sanctuary of hard groove and hard techno.

Against the museum’s grand, storied backdrop, JOYVNN delivered more than just a set—it was a visceral experience that connected heritage with the raw energy of underground electronic music.

“Playing a set at Muzium Negara is surreal. The contrast between traditional heritage and modern electronic sounds makes this one of my most…