JUICE Best Of 2026 Is Here & We Want To Know Who Made YOUR Year

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What is JUICE’s Best Of?

Every year, there’s a new artist everyone’s talking about, a gig that people won’t shut up about, a DJ who keeps ending up on everyone’s weekend plans, and that one café, bar, or club you somehow find yourself at every other week.

Malaysian culture has its regulars, its newcomers, and its fair share of surprises. We think all of them deserve a little recognition.

That’s where JUICE Best Of 2026 comes in.

For those who remember our previous editions, Best Of is our annual celebration of the people, places, and names making things happen across Malaysia’s music, fashion, events, and lifestyle scenes. It’s also a chance for readers to have their say, put their favourites forward, and show a little love to the people they think deserve more attention.

A little recognition goes…