Lindsay Lohan and Henry Golding Team Up for New Romance

Lindsay Lohan is teaming up with Henry Golding for an upcoming Netflix romantic film Return to You, directed by Mark Waters, who previously worked with Lohan on Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. Set in 2008, the film follows a lonely attorney who receives a mysterious DVD from a dying woman and sets out to find her husband, with Lohan also serving as a producer on the project.

The movie marks another return to romance for Lohan, who has recently starred in several Netflix films, while Golding is known for roles including Crazy Rich Asians. Netflix has not yet announced the film’s full cast or release date.

*Cover image via Instagram and Cyrill Matter