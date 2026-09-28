Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Goes Deliciously Off Script

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Zack Cregger’s Resident Evil feels like being dropped straight into a video game, except it’s one you haven’t already memorised.

For longtime players, that’s what makes it so refreshing. It doesn’t feel like a copy-paste of the existing games, although the closest comparison is probably the PS2-era Resident Evil 4. There’s enough familiarity to immediately feel like Resident Evil, but enough of a detour to keep you wondering where it’s going next. That’s what makes the film work.

Cregger gets to play around with gore, dark humour, and all the wonderfully grotesque nonsense the series has to offer without having to recreate something players have already experienced. It knows what makes Resident Evil fun, but isn’t afraid to take it somewhere new.

Austin Abrams is also a delight. He…