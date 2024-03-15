Get Audio+
MACC nabs 3 company owners over bribing public officials

today15 March 2024

Background


PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained three company owners, including two with the “Datuk” title, on suspicion of bribing public officials to avoid taking action against a smuggling syndicate.

According to a source, the three men, aged in their 30s, are believed to have been detained at MACC’s headquarters in Putrajaya at about 11.30pm yesterday when they were called in to provide statements.