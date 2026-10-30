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Planning A Japan Trip? ZIPAIR Now Offers Daily Flights From KL To Tokyo

today30 October 2026

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Getting to Tokyo just got a little easier, and potentially cheaper. Japanese low-cost carrier ZIPAIR has introduced a new daily direct route connecting Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo, giving Malaysians another option for their next Japan trip.

The airline, a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan Airlines, has started selling tickets for flights between Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo’s Narita International Airport, with the new service launching this month.

Beyond the direct connection, passengers can also enjoy complimentary high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi throughout their journey. Those looking for a little more comfort can opt for ZIPAIR’s full-flat seats, while families travelling with children under six are entitled to fixed fares and guaranteed seats together at no additional cost.

One-way fares…

Click here to read the full article.

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Written by: Lara Kramer

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