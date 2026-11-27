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A proposal to regulate mobile phone usage in public spaces has raised questions about how Malaysia could address noise disturbances caused by electronic devices.

In a letter published on November 26, the writer, Communication Chief of the People’s Progressive Party, called on the Government to consider introducing specific legislation or updating existing laws to cover disruptive phone usage in shared environments.

The letter highlights behaviours such as playing social media videos, music, films, and sports broadcasts at high volumes, as well as making phone calls through loudspeakers in public.

It also points to the potential impact of multiple people playing different audio content simultaneously, particularly in enclosed or crowded spaces.

While Malaysia already has several…