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A quick trip out for roti canai turned into a month-long prison ordeal for a 24-year-old Sabah man who was mistaken for an undocumented migrant after failing to carry his MyKad.

Azlanshah Mahathir, a cargo handler from Tawau, was initially convicted of entering Malaysia without a valid entry pass under Section 10 of the Immigration Act 1959/63. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to five months in prison by the Sessions Court on 20 October.

However, subsequent biometric fingerprint checks by the National Registration Department (NRD) confirmed that Azlanshah was, in fact, a Malaysian citizen.

On Wednesday, High Court Judicial Commissioner Steve Ritikos overturned the conviction and five-month sentence, ordering his release.

Having spent approximately a month behind bars…