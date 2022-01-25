Media Prima Audio and OOGA X Exclusive Signing Ceremony





Malaysian media and entertainment group Media Prima’s audio platform, Media Prima Audio (MPA) and OOGA X have agreed to venture into an exclusive resellers agreement and content collaboration for its radio broadcast stations. The signing ceremony took place at the Theatrette Anjung Riong, Balai Berita Bangsar, today.

This exclusive agreement was signed by MPA’s Chief Executive Officer, Nazri Noran and Chief Executive Officer & Director of OOGA X, Rita Sim. The agreement is a form of mutual commitment in leveraging each other`s duties and function in the perspective of commercial sales packages, particularly in radio broadcast and digital.

MPA, as one of the largest audio broadcasters in Malaysia (which consists of Hot FM, Buletin FM, Molek FM, Fly FM, 8FM and Audio+) will leverage OOGA X’s assets by including Kupikupifm and CITYPlus as part of its extended sales offering clients and partners.

The agreement focuses on ensuring that the businesses will be able to tap into a now growing number of stations from MPA that will offer demographic as well as psychographic choices to ensure that advertisers attain better ROI and reach. This collaboration marks a new milestone in radio broadcast as it is the first time that radio operators are working synergistically for symbiotic benefits.

Chief Executive Officer of Media Prima Audio, Nazri Noran said,

“ This is such an exciting time for the radio and audio industry and a great opportunity for Media Prima Audio to connect with our East Malaysian audience closer with our partners from OOGA X. With our experience and their knowledge in the region, we will together grow Kupikupifm and CITYPlus stronger than ever.”

Rita Sim, the Chief Executive Officer & Director of OOGA X expressed her gratitude towards the agreement signed by both parties and said,

“ This exciting collaboration with Media Prima Audio is very timely for both of our companies especially in Sabah & Sarawak which are located in the island of Borneo. Dynamic growth will be driven by the development of the Pan Borneo Highway. The recent announcement of Nusantara as the new capital of Indonesia will further enhance economic & business activities for the whole region. Kupikupifm & CITYPlus together with Media Prima Audio, are well positioned to leverage on the growing opportunities in East Malaysia.”

The ceremony was witnessed by Media Prima Berhad’s Group Chairman, Datuk Seri (Dr) Syed Hussian Aljunid and OOGA X ‘s Advisor, Dato’ Mohamed Sharil Tarmizi.