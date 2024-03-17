Get Audio+
Moscow polling station protesters pay tribute to Navalny

today17 March 2024

Background


The Russian opposition called on voters to head to polling stations at noon today to cast protest votes. (AP pic)

MOSCOW: Queues formed outside Moscow polling stations today as some voters heeded a call by supporters of late opposition leader Alexei Navalny to cast protest votes in Russia’s presidential election.

AFP reporters at two polling stations saw larger numbers of voters at noon compared to earlier in the day following the call for a ‘Midday Against Putin’ protest.