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Malaysian actor Nandagopal Mohan has made a historic mark at the 63rd Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan, taking home Best New Performer for his role in Sayang Sayang, a Malaysian-Taiwanese co-production directed by Tang Hsiang-Chu.

His win makes him the first Malaysian Indian actor to receive the award, having also become the first to be nominated in the category.

At the ceremony, held at Taipei Music Center on 22 November, Nandagopal dedicated his win to his family, castmates, director, and the crew behind the film. Reflecting on the film’s themes of love and family, he expressed his gratitude to those who had supported him throughout the journey.

Set against the east coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu, Sayang Sayang follows three deaf youths from different…