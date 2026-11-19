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A total of 1,643 slopes across Malaysia have been classified as being at very high risk of landslides ahead of the upcoming monsoon season, with the Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands route singled out as the country’s most critical area.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the figure accounts for approximately 4.8% of the 34,544 slopes currently monitored by the Public Works Department (JKR), highlighting the potential risks posed by worsening weather conditions towards the end of the year.

Speaking at a press conference following the activation of JKR’s Disaster Operations Room (BiGBen) in Kuala Lumpur on 17 November, Ahmad identified the Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands stretch as a particular concern, with slope repair and construction works already underway to address…