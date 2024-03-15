Get Audio+
No one should go to jail for ‘smoking weed’, says VP Harris

today16 March 2024

Vice-President Kamala Harris is pushing for the expedited reclassification of marijuana as less harmful than drugs like heroin in the US. (The Florida Times-Union/AP pic)

WASHINGTON: US vice-president Kamala Harris said on Friday that “nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed,” as she met to discuss the topic with rapper Fat Joe and others pardoned for marijuana convictions.

Harris added that “far too many people have been sent to jail for simple marijuana possession.”