No one should go to jail for ‘smoking weed’, says VP Harris

Vice-President Kamala Harris is pushing for the expedited reclassification of marijuana as less harmful than drugs like heroin in the US. (The Florida Times-Union/AP pic)

WASHINGTON: US vice-president Kamala Harris said on Friday that “nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed,” as she met to discuss the topic with rapper Fat Joe and others pardoned for marijuana convictions.

Harris added that “far too many people have been sent to jail for simple marijuana possession.”

President Joe Biden, seeking a second four-year term in November’s election, has sought to appeal to young voters, some of whom are dissatisfied with his sluggish policy reforms.

Harris called on the department of health and human services and the department of justice to hasten a reclassifying of marijuana as less harmful than drugs like heroin.

“Marijuana is considered as dangerous as heroin and more dangerous than fentanyl, which is absurd, not to mention patently unfair,” Harris said.

The…