Olivia Rodrigo’s album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love has secured a fifth non-consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The achievement ties the album with her debut record SOUR for her longest run at the top of the chart.

It also marks the longest stay at No. 1 this year for an album released in 2026, surpassing Drake’s ICEMAN, which spent four weeks at the top.

Rodrigo also matches Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl for the most weeks at No. 1 in 2026, with both albums spending five weeks at the top.