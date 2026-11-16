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Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has apologised to Malaysia and Singapore for the transboundary haze that had blanketed the region for nearly four months, causing dangerous spikes in the Air Quality Index (AQI) in both countries.

“This is very important because we must acknowledge we have problems amongst ourselves. Because we are neighbours, an incident or problem in one part of our region will affect other members of the region,” he said.

“For instance, I would like to apologise to my neighbouring countries, Malaysia and Singapore, when we had a very big forest fire, which took nearly four months for us to control.”

He made the apology during his plenary session speech at the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, though he stopped short of…