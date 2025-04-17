Orient Star’s New M34 Models Are a Meteor Shower in Steel



If you’ve been keeping an eye on Orient Star lately—the premium arm of the better-known Japanese brand Orient—you’ll know the brand’s been steadily carving a name for itself in the luxury mechanical space. Now, they’re shooting for the stars. Literally.

Orient Star’s latest drop comprises two new additions to the M34 F8 Date lineup from their Contemporary Collection, and they’re some of the most visually striking models yet.

One is a limited-edition black dial crafted using a world-first dial technology, while the other features a deep green dial that shimmers with galactic flair. Both pay tribute to the Perseids meteor shower, and both carry a blend of high design and high performance that Orient Star fans have come to expect.

A quick refresher for the uninitiated

Before we get into the…