Paris Olympics could feature only 40 Russian athletes

today17 March 2024

Background


The Paris Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug 11 this year. (AP pic)

SYDNEY: Senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president John Coates is unsure how many Russian athletes will compete as neutral athletes at the Paris Games, but thinks reports that it might be as low as 40 could be close to the mark.

Under sanctions put in place because of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, for which Belarus acted as a staging post, the IOC is allowing only some Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in Paris under tight restrictions.