Paris Olympics could feature only 40 Russian athletes

The Paris Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug 11 this year. (AP pic)

SYDNEY: Senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president John Coates is unsure how many Russian athletes will compete as neutral athletes at the Paris Games, but thinks reports that it might be as low as 40 could be close to the mark.

Under sanctions put in place because of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, for which Belarus acted as a staging post, the IOC is allowing only some Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in Paris under tight restrictions.

The inclusion of the neutral athletes remains a contentious issue, with Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba describing December’s decision to allow them as “shameful”, and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo saying last week she hoped they would not come.

“The issue is how many of them are going to be there too, because they’re not going to be in any team sports because they can’t compete as Russia,” Coates said in today’s edition of…