Suspended Shahelmy must quit as MP to contest state polls, says Bung

today17 March 2024

Background


Bung Moktar Radin said Umno had many other candidates to choose from for the seats held by Shahelmy Yahya.

PETALING JAYA: Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin has called for state deputy chief minister III Shahelmey Yahya to vacate his Putatan parliamentary seat if he wants to contest in the state election.

He claimed that rules set out by the Election Commission (EC) made Shahelmy ineligible to defend his state seat as he was suspended by Umno for six years in March last year, Berita Harian reported.