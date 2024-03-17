Suspended Shahelmy must quit as MP to contest state polls, says Bung

Bung Moktar Radin said Umno had many other candidates to choose from for the seats held by Shahelmy Yahya.

PETALING JAYA: Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin has called for state deputy chief minister III Shahelmey Yahya to vacate his Putatan parliamentary seat if he wants to contest in the state election.

He claimed that rules set out by the Election Commission (EC) made Shahelmy ineligible to defend his state seat as he was suspended by Umno for six years in March last year, Berita Harian reported.

“Maybe there will be a by-election (for Putatan) and an election for a state seat,” Bung Moktar was quoted as saying.

He was commenting on Shahelmey’s position in the upcoming state election, should the latter wish to defend his Tanjung Keramat seat.

Shahelmey contested under the Barisan Nasional banner in the last Sabah polls in September 2020.

Bung said with Shahelmy being suspended by the party, he was confident Umno would be able to defend the Tanjung Keramat state seat and…