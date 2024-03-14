Get Audio+
PKR has mechanisms to vet ‘Trojan horses’, says Fahmi

today14 March 2024

Background


PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil said PKR has a system in place to screen membership applications. (Bernama pic)

CYBERJAYA: PKR has its own mechanisms to vet and prevent “Trojan horses” from joining the party, says party information chief Fahmi Fadzil.

Responding to PKR leader Hassan Karim’s call for caution in accepting high-profile leaders, Fahmi said the party already has a system in place to screen membership applications.