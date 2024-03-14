PKR has mechanisms to vet ‘Trojan horses’, says Fahmi

PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil said PKR has a system in place to screen membership applications. (Bernama pic)

CYBERJAYA: PKR has its own mechanisms to vet and prevent “Trojan horses” from joining the party, says party information chief Fahmi Fadzil.

Responding to PKR leader Hassan Karim’s call for caution in accepting high-profile leaders, Fahmi said the party already has a system in place to screen membership applications.

He said this has resulted in some applications being placed on hold in the past.

“It’s an open party, but we have mechanisms to ensure no ‘Trojan horses’ enter and bring harm (after joining the party),” he said here.

Earlier today, Hassan urged PKR to exercise caution in accepting the defection of high-profile leaders from other parties, saying the Anwar Ibrahim-led party must protect its “clean” image.

Hassan said he welcomed applications from members and leaders of other parties on the condition that they honestly accept the Pakatan…