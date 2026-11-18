

Thirsty for JUICE content? Quench your cravings on our Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and WhatsApp

Ever sat in a kopitiam and wondered, “Hmm, maybe I can run my own shop one day. How hard can it be?”

The Tiny Kopitiam game fills that void (yes, void, because you’re too broke to open up a shop of your own) by letting you pretend to be a tauke, managing your dream kopitiam.

Run a healthy business or run it into the ground

The premise of the game is pretty straightforward. It follows other restaurant management simulators: build your kopitiam, manage the day-to-day, and reap the rewards of a successful business.

There are a few things that affect how well or bad your restaurant fares. According to Uncle (the game’s developer and publisher, and probably a real-life uncle), the smallest things, like every hawker food stall, chair, or traditional tile arrangement,…