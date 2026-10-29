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Porcelane Are Rewriting The Rules Of Their Own Band

today29 October 2026

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Four years in, Porcelane have reached the kind of turning point that can make or break a band: figuring out what comes next without losing what made them worth listening to in the first place.

The Kuala Lumpur emo outfit are approaching that question with two new members, a shift in musical direction, and a hometown show lined up for 7 November.

Titled ‘Everything Comes Full Circle’, the gig takes place at Livefact, Kota Damansara, where Porcelane will introduce their latest lineup alongside The Baby Cosmos, Dimes, and Same Outfit. For a band that has spent the past few years finding its footing in the local underground, the show serves as a chance to present a different side of themselves.

Since forming in 2022, Porcelane have released their debut EP, Not Dead Just Asleep, toured…

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Written by: Lara Kramer

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