Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

Producer sympathises with Bella, offers her roles in upcoming films

today14 March 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Film producer Datuk A. Aida has decided to give an opportunity to actress and singer Bella Astillah to star in three of her production scripts.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: Affan Rostam

Previous post