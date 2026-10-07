PUMA x ROSÉ Dress The New Speedcat For Autumn

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PUMA and ROSÉ take the Speedcat in a new direction with two fresh iterations of the iconic silhouette.

The latest release brings together PUMA’s motorsport heritage with ROSÉ’s distinctive approach to self-expression, pushing the partnership beyond a conventional creative collaboration.

Arriving in rich autumnal tones, both versions feature soft nubuck leather uppers, wrapped laces, and custom branding on the tongue.

The collection comes in earthy brown and deep burgundy, pairing the Speedcat’s sleek, low-profile shape with tactile materials and subtle detailing.

Originally designed with motorsport in mind, the Speedcat has evolved into one of PUMA’s most recognisable low-profile sneakers. For this latest collaboration, premium textures and tonal…