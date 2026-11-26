U2 paid tribute to Dolly Parton during the NFL’s first Thanksgiving Eve game with a special performance featuring the country music icon’s final recording.

In an emotional moment, lead singer Bono harmonised with Parton’s vocals on their duet “Torn”, while a photograph of the late singer was projected onto curtains surrounding the stage. The band also performed some of their biggest hits, including “Sunday Bloody Sunday” and “Pride (In the Name of Love)”. “Torn” was the only track from their latest album included in the halftime show.

Parton died after a brief battle with cancer.

*Cover image via NBC