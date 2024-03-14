Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Sports

Safawi says training with Turtles gives him head start

today14 March 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Forward Safawi Rasid is benefiting from Terengganu’s decision to start their pre-season early last month.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: K. Rajan

Previous post