Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#Showbiz: Afdlin Shauki introduces his wife Marcella

today3 April 2024

Background


KUALA LUMPUR: Multi-talented Datuk Afdlin Shauki has finally revealed who his wife is.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: NST Entertainment

Previous post