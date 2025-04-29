Get Audio+
Scan to download the app
search menumusic_note STREAM FLY FM

Social News

#SHOWBIZ: Chinese actress Yidan Xia reportedly died in 2023

today29 April 2025

Background


SHANGHAI: Chinese actress Yidan Xia has been confirmed dead, nearly two years after her passing. She was 24 in 2023.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Written by: NST Entertainment

Previous post