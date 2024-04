KUALA LUMPUR: After revealing that he was bankrupt and had been looking for a job since 2019, Datuk Seri Adnan Abu a.k.a. Datuk Red, recently set up a TikTok account in an effort to make ends meet to support his family and pay off his debts.

© New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd



Click here to read the full article.



Source: